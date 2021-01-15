WandaVision: 6 things you need to know about Disney+ new show Are you looking forward to the Marvel TV show?

WandaVision finally on Disney+, and we can't wait to see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Marvel's most unlikely couple! Ahead of the show, find out everything you need to know about the unusual superhero show...

WandaVision will be released weekly

The nine-part series will be released weekly, which is, of course, annoying when we just want to binge-watch something all at once, but probably works out well during lockdown times as it gives us something to look forward to! The first two episodes premiered on Friday 15 January - so get watching!

It will explain Vision's return

Fans who have watched Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame will know that, spoiler alert, Vision is one of the main characters who sadly remains dead after the Avengers manage to bring back half of the universe's population. He is murdered for the mind stone by Thanos - so how on earth is he alive again and seemingly starring in a sitcom with Wanda?

Speaking to TV Line, Paul Bettany explained: "Trust in Marvel. We got ya. Everybody, stop working so hard to figure it out. Buckle in and love it, and it will take you on a ride. All of these things are going to be explained."

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star

It's Marvel as you've never seen it

There are no crazy fight scenes or mind-boggling futuristic weapons here. Instead, WandaVision is set out like a television set, and was even filmed in front of a live studio audience! It also goes through plenty of sitcom genres, so prepare yourselves.

WandaVision is about grief

Chatting to The Guardian, Elizabeth revealed that the show is about grief. She said: "I think it’s about grief and coming to terms with one’s life and trauma. And processing." While this could be about Vision dying in real life, Wanda has had a difficult time of things throughout the series, so who knows?

Vision dies in Avengers: Infinity War

Who stars in WandaVision?

Elizabeth and Paul reprise their roles as the lovers Wanda and Vision in the show, while welcoming plenty of newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Empire’s Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, American Horror Story star Evan Peters and Step Brothers actress Kathryn Hahn.

Teyonah Paris plays Monica Rambeau

It is just the beginning of Disney+'s Marvel TV shows

WandaVision is the first of a series of Marvel-themed shows premiering on Disney+ over the next couple of years - and we can't wait to watch every single one! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere in March, followed by Loki, which will be out in May.

Other shows in the works, which will be released in late 2021 and 2022 include What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. Bring it on!

