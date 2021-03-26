Lucifer star shares update on new episodes - and fans will be thrilled The show's biggest guest star yet has taken to Twitter with some exciting news

It seems that Lucifans may not have to wait much longer for the release of the second half of season five - or so says one of the show's stars!

Ever since the first eight instalments of the hit Netflix series' fifth season dropped on the streaming platform in August, viewers have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the rest of the episodes. And now, it seems that a release date announcement could be just around the corner.

Taking to Twitter, actor Dennis Haysbert, who made his debut as Lucifer's father in the mid-season finale, teased that fans will soon have answers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you caught up with the show?

His post read: "Fans all over the internet are asking when Part 2 of Lucifer Season 5 premieres! All I can say is … all shall be revealed soon. Stay tuned to my Social Media pages for release info!"

As viewers will remember, the last episode ended with God's dramatic arrival on Earth, so it seems fitting that the actor playing him would be the one to share the huge news.

Meanwhile, D.B Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, recently gave an update on what fans can expect from the show when it does make its long-awaited return. Speaking to TVLine he said the first episode will "pick up literally two seconds from where we ended," adding: "When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow".

He continued: "Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he's really supposed to be the

Dennis Haysbert is set to reprise his role as God in the remaining episodes

Filming for the second half of season five officially wrapped in October, but the show's writers told fans in January that they didn't yet have a release date in mind. "We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It's not finished yet," they wrote at the time.

"The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer."

