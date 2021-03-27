Sharon Osbourne quits The Talk following on-air clash with co-hosts

Sharon Osbourne has left US chat show The Talk after a heated on-air debate about racism earlier this month, CBS has confirmed.

MORE: When will the Talk return? Everything we know

In a statement released to the press, the network said that an episode that saw British TV personality clash with her co-hosts over Piers Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex "were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home".

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-costs during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

The decision comes after the channel put the popular daytime talk show on an extended hiatus while they conducted an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments made by the 68-year-old.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes statement after heated Piers Morgan debate on The Talk

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was left in tears as she was questioned by co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth about her reasons for defending the British presenter after he quit Good Morning Britain amid allegations of racism.

Sharon had tweeted in support for her friend after he was criticised for telling viewers on the breakfast show he "didn't believe a word" Meghan Markle had said in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Days later, Sharon apologized for her remarks in a public statement. "I felt panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive", she wrote. "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have always have been more specific about that in my tweet.

Sharon will no longer appear on the popular daytime talk show

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares glimpse inside luxury home during recovery from illness

MORE: Piers Morgan sparks reaction with return to Good Morning Britain studios

"I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction. I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other and from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much-needed growth and change.

CBS has yet to confirm when the show will return to screens of whether it plans to replace the departing host.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.