The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Who is John Bishop's wife?

John Bishop will step into The Great Celebrity Bake Off tent on Tuesday night for the fifth and final celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The episode will see him go up against TV presenter Anneka Rice, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and wheelchair basketball Paralympian Ade Adepitan for the coveted Star Baker trophy.

But how much do you know about John and his family behind closed doors? Find out more about John's wife here…

John, 54, has been married to his wife Melanie for nearly 30 years. The couple tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed their eldest son, Joe, the following year. Another son, Luke, was born in 1996, followed by youngest Daniel in 1998, making them a family of five. Together, they live on a farm in rural Cheshire surrounded by their many pets.

However, things were not always idyllic as they are today. In 2000 the couple actually separated for a year and a half. Although they didn't divorce, the pair began living completely different lives, and it was during this time that John tried his hand at comedy.

In an interview with The Mirror, John, who was up until then working in pharmaceuticals, claimed he spontaneously decided to have a go at an open mic session in a local comedy club after finding that he was "spending my time feeling depressed or getting drunk" following the split.

John and Melanie wed in 1993 before temporarily separating in 2000

He discovered he was a natural at it, and it wasn't long before he was handed his first headline slot. And it turns out not only did comedy change John's whole career - but it saved his marriage too!

After being apart for more than a year, Melanie turned up to a comedy show in Manchester, not knowing that John was on the billing for the night. Recalling the reunion, John said that while he spent almost his entire act digging into their marriage, she saw the funny side of it. "We met up after the show and she said seeing me up there reminded her of me as I used to be. When I was a good laugh."

They reconciled in the months following and haven't been apart since. Last year John paid a sweet tribute to his wife in honour of their 27th wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram, the 54-year-old shared a never-before-seen photo from their big day whilst revealing his wife's hilarious tradition.

John and Melanie celebrated 27 years of marriage last June

"27 years ago today when the world was a different place I married @melbish1," he wrote. "Every year she gets into the wedding dress and spins in the garden and every year I get a little bit fatter and wonder where the years went.

"It's been a hell of a journey and I can't imagine I could have done with anyone else," the comedian added.

