John Bishop and his wife Melanie celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Friday, and while John has previously revealed Melanie's tradition whereby she heads out to the garden in her wedding dress, his most recent post showed that she was also accompanied by farm animals this year. Yes, really.

It seems that the couple have set up their very own farm at their home in Northwich, Cheshire, and Melanie posed next to a pig to mark the occasion. John captioned the post: "This picture kind of sums up how things change over 27 years…", and we can only assume he was comparing himself to the pig. His previous post, that showed Melanie twirling in her bridal gown in the garden, read: "Every year she gets into the wedding dress and spins in the garden and every year I get a little bit fatter and wonder where the years went."

Melanie commented on the photo, "My prince x". And whether she was referring to John or not, she is apparently just as fond of the pigs as she has recently posted several photos of them on Instagram, including a compilation of videos and snaps on National Pig Day.

All jokes aside, John and Melanie are clearly very loved up as John also unveiled a never-before-seen photo from their big day in 1993 and added, "It's been a hell of a journey and I can't imagine I could have done it with anyone else."

The couple now have three sons - Joe, Luke and Daniel - and comedian John has spoken out about his pride for the boys on several occasions. At the LGBT Awards in 2018 where he was named Ally of the Year, he said, "I was so pleased to be nominated. I brought my whole family, my wife and my three sons who I love and I am massively proud of."

