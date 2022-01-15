Simon Cowell and Britain's Got Talent future revealed following cancellation news BGT did not go ahead last year amid coronavirus restrictions

The future of Britain's Got Talent has been revealed after last year's series was cancelled.

According to a report in The Mirror, the talent show will remain on ITV until 2025, meaning that it will run for another four series at least. What's more, Simon Cowell - who recently announced his engagement to partner Lauren Silverman - will continue to serve as a judge for all the upcoming series.

Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will also appear on the 2022 series, but their future has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes as auditions for the new series kicks off this weekend at London's Palladium. The newspaper reports that Simon flew to London yesterday ahead of filming starting.

Last year, he pulled out pulled his role as a judge on the ITV series Walk The Line just weeks before its launch. Instead, Take That star, and former X Factor judge Gary Barlow replaced him for the first series alongside Craig David, Dawn French and Alesha Dixon.

BGT will be on screens for another four series at least

As BGT was axed in 2021, the upcoming series will mark Simon's return to British screens for the first time in two years. Bosses at the ITV programme, fronted by beloved presenting duo Ant and Dec, confirmed that the annual talent competition was not going ahead just weeks before auditions were meant to take place last year.

The broadcaster released a statement at the time explaining that due to lockdown restrictions and the nature of filming, it was "not possible" to film safely and adequately.

In 2020, the auditions for the 14th series went ahead as normal as they took place before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. However, or the live shows which took place later in the year, the studio audience were replaced by a wall of screens watching from home.

