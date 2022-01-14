New thriller movie Brazen has fans seriously divided Alyssa Milano stars in the Netflix film

Netflix has a brand new film on its slate called Brazen – a thrilling murder mystery starring Alyssa Milano – but it seems audiences are divided on their verdict of the movie.

Brazen, which was adapted from Nora Robert's novel Brazen Virtue, tells the story of Grace, a crime expert who heads back to her family home only to discover her sister has been murdered.

Netflix users have already watched the movie in droves and Brazen is sitting comfortably in the top ten shows and films - despite only landing on the platform on Thursday. While many are loving the plot, others were less impressed.

One person wrote on Twitter: "#brazen should have been on the lifetime channel and not Netflix. This [film] sucked bad." A second echoed this, adding: "#brazen #Netflix Literally terrible, worst film ever, don't waste your precious time."

A third also said: "OMG! As a writer of over 30 years this was 1 of the worst movies I've seen! #Netflix should have left #Brazen where it belonged...in 1988 when the original book was published."

Have you watched Brazen?

However, it wasn't all bad news for the cast and crew of Brazen as many had high praise to share. As one fan said: "Brava Alyssa! Loved the movie so much! She's aging gracefully. It was like watching Phoebe Halliwell in her 50's."

Another audience member who was loving the movie tweeted: "Exhilarated by #Brazen on @netflix. Watching @Alyssa_Milano and the other actors bring this novel turned movie to live is surreal. Well done. Another favourite genre of mine done right!" A third simply added: "Omg omg #brazen on @netflix such a good watch!!"

The synopsis for the movie reads: "Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her.

"When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case."

