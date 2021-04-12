Fans are confused for this reason after Friends shares first look at reunion We can't wait to see the gang back together again

Like everyone, we were thrilled when we heard that the cast of Friends would be getting together for a long-awaited reunion! And now, fans have been given a sneak peek of the upcoming special after they shared a first-look image.

MORE: Courteney Cox shares rare photo with daughter Coco – and she looks so different!

But while plenty of fans were over the moon with the new picture, others were seemingly confused by what we can expect from the reunion.

The official Friends Instagram account shared an image of a huge stage setting with Friends: The Reunion, adorned across it in the show's iconic font, complete with spotlights and the caption: "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry reunite with their Friends co-stars

Many took to the comments section underneath to question what the episode would consist of. One person wrote: "Wait, Is it a normal episode like before?", while another said: "It's a reboot episode?! Yaaaaassss!!!!"

However, confusion heightened when others clarified that cast members would be simply sat for an interview about the show and reminiscing on their many times in NYC. Another said: "It's just them sitting on the couch outside in front of fountain discussing the show and life and such."

A third said: "I reckon it's going to be a let down and not be an actual episode of friends, but more like when the inbetweeners reunited - the cast all sat on a sofa and reminisced about the shows... Here's hoping I'm wrong." So, what is happening?

MORE: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

MORE: David Schwimmer teases Friends reunion revealing Ellen DeGeneres is NOT hosting

The show shared a first look image at the reunion

It turns out, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, will be getting together simply for old times' sake and not for an episode. The stars will revisit the set, share behind-the-scenes footage and have a few surprises for viewers.

HBO said in statement: "Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

The reunion, which does not yet have an air date, will air on HBO Max.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.