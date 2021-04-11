Nick Hendrix responds to co-star's claims of 'ruining' filming on Midsomer Murders The actor has been accused of giggling on set in the past!

After a Covid hiatus, Midsomer Murders returned to screens recently much to the delight of fans.

Not only are viewers loving the new storylines full of suspense and classic murder mystery, but they're no doubt enjoying seeing dynamic duo DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter, played by Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix respectively, back once again.

But it seems the acting duo often get each other into a spot of trouble, particularly during filming serious scenes. After Neil admitted that Jamie can "ruin" filming through laughing on set during the last series, Nick has since responded by admitting that it's often his superior that starts the chaos!

"I've heard talk that DCI John Barnaby is accusing me of being a bit of a corpser and giggler on set," Nick told the Express. "I would say that Neil keeps a very straight face but he does it to trap me."

He added: "He has a little twinkle in his eye which sets me off and it looks like I'm the one ruining filming, he's there with a straight face looking like a professional but actually he started it.

Nick admitted his co-star, Neil, (pictured) often made him laugh on set

"But once I've started laughing, he then starts and he is a runaway train, getting him back to the station is very difficult."

Although Neil and Nick clearly get on like a house on fire and have a laugh on set, Nick did also admit that there are moments that he's not always on board with. After a recent episode saw a camping trip go horribly wrong, the actor told ITV: "To be honest I hate camping because, my mum would say, I am a bit precious.

"I think I was scarred by an early experience; I don’t know if anyone else had to do these but at school we had outward bound trips where you would go to the British countryside and have to camp and learn something about yourself when you were about 12."

