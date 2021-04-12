The Repair Shop: Will Kirk celebrates huge milestone – and his fans are thrilled The TV star celebrated the best way he knows

Will Kirk delighted his fans over the weekend as he shared some very exciting news – the Repair Shop presenter hit 100k followers on Instagram!

MORE: The Repair Shop: Will Kirk delivers warning to fans after making major mistake

The presenter, who has appeared on the BBC show since 2017, took to his account to express his gratitude to his followers and celebrated in the best way he knows how – by showing off his talent!

In the video, Will could be seen crafting a special plaque with 100k engraved in gold. He wrote in the caption: "100k followers! I wanted to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to you all for your support over the past couple of years. I have loved being part of such an inspiring and creative community on here."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk talks cancelled wedding plans on Lorraine

Will added: "I'm very thankful for all of the opportunities I've had on The Repair Shop and it's wonderful that so many of you have been enjoying it. It's been great to shine a light on endangered crafts."

Naturally, the Morning Live host's fans were chuffed with his achievements and left many comments congratulating him. One fan wrote: "Huge congrats for this amazing milestone!!! Big fan from Puerto Rico."

A second commented: "You all bring so much joy and human kindness to your work, let alone the immense skills involved." A third said: "It's a joy to see traditional craftsmanship continue in our modern life, thank you Will."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher delights fans with throwback to early career

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk talks 'tears running down face' while restoring beloved items

Will Kirk celebrates hitting 100k followers

The restoration expert-turned-TV-star has been hugely popular with audiences since appearing on the BBC programme in recent years.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk wows fans with 'hardest' repair yet

Prior to joining the show, the repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration studied Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University. He then went on to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

Will's first television appearance was in 2013 on Channel Four's The French Collection. Following this, he then appeared on the BBC’s What To Buy and Why in 2015 before he secured the stint on The Repair Shop.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.