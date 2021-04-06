Part of what makes The Repair Shop so popular are the familiar faces that pop up every week during the heartwarming episodes. But every now and then, a different expert appears providing their own individual area of expertise.

One of those experts is Julyan Wallis, also known as the Guitar Doctor. Julyan is a professional stringed instrument restorer who has appeared on the BBC programme a number of times to help bring many items from electric guitars to ukulele's back to their original and musical glory. Get to know Julyan here…

Julyan Wallis' bio

Julyan Wallis hails from Cornwall and specialises in restoring and repairing stringed or any other fretted instruments. According to his website, he is able to work on popular instruments such as acoustic guitars, electric guitars and bass guitars. However, he is also skilled in repairing more unique musical tools such as the ukulele or the mandolin.

Julyan often shares his talent on his social media and, by the looks of things, the skills run in the family! Julyan recently shared a series of photos of his daughter helping out in their workshop. He wrote in the caption: "Luthier-ette! Daughter @elliejanewallis helping out for couple of hours today, de-stringing and prepping."

Julyan pictured with fellow Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher

Julyan Wallis' career

As well as working for the BBC programme, Julyan runs his own repairing service for stringed and other fretted instruments in his hometown of Penzance and Newlyn, Cornwall. The restorer also worked as a guitar instructor teaching in schools and in other adult education centres. However, his work has more recently focused on repairs over tuition.

According to his website, Julyan has also been fortunate to work with musicians that have played with and for various well-known artists through the years. He has serviced instruments for musicians such as Tim Renwick who played alongside Eric Clapton.

Julyan often shares pictures from his work on the BBC show

Julyan Wallis: The Repair Shop

Julyan is clearly proud of his work both in his own workshop and for the BBC programme. He often shares behind-the-scenes snaps of the Repair Shop alongside his fellow experts including Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and Steve Fletcher.

More recently, he shared a series of photos, writing in the caption: "Another wonderful trip to #therepairshop completed and back home safe nervous this morning at a reveal, you'll have to wait a wee while til it's out! Here's a few pics of experts and crew in today."

