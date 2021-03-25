The Repair Shop's Will Kirk wows fans with 'hardest' repair yet The restoration expert has been on the show since 2017

Will Kirk has become a firm favourite on The Repair Shop thanks to his charm and impressive repairs. And now, the TV presenter and restoration expert has wowed his fans with what he described as his most difficult project yet!

MORE: The Repair Shop experts and their partners

Posting on Instagram, Will shared a series of images of a gorgeous antique table that he had restored to its original glory. He wrote in the caption: "My hardest fix at The Repair Shop so far!"

Will's followers were seriously impressed by his skills. One person wrote in the comments section: "Stunning job. You'd never know it had been repaired", as a second person said: "Beautiful! You did such an amazing job."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk talks fiance and cancelled wedding plans

A third fan echoed: "Absolutely incredible! What an awesome talent you have," and a fourth simply wrote: "Just wow!"

The presenter has been back on screens recently in new episodes of the BBC programme. But the new content was delayed after restrictions got in the way.

Jay Blades, the presenter on the show, recently opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the new series being pushed back from the BBC schedule. Jay joked to the presenters: "It's above our pay-grade Phillip!"

MORE: The Repair Shop: Who is new expert Kaviraj Singh?

MORE: Suzie Fletcher reveals how joining The Repair Shop 'healed' her

Will shared the images on his Instagram

He added: "That's down to the BBC, we've not been allowed to put things out, but fortunately we have filmed during Covid. We've kept the social distancing, and because of the items and people that bring the items in, you still have that kind of warmth.

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop's Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell

Jay also told HELLO! in 2020 how they managed to secure some new episodes under their belt throughout lockdown.

Although the team had to socially distance and comply with restrictions, the team of experts were able to do what they do best and restore some great new items. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he told HELLO!.

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.