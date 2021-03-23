The Repair Shop: Who is expert Louise Drover? The expert appears in series seven of the BBC programme

The Repair Shop delighted fans recently when it began airing new episodes of series seven. The show so far has seen some fascinating items brought in for the experts to repair including a pilot's jacket from the Second World War, a retro machinist chair and a beloved toy dog.

But while viewers love seeing the members of the public bring in their treasured items to the show, they're also big fans of the team behind the repairs.

Throughout the past seven series, the BBC programme has introduced a number of new experts, including Louise Drover. Meet Louise here...

Who is The Repair Shop's expert Louise Drover?

Louise Drover is an art on paper conservator specialising in paper, prints, drawing and historic wallpaper. As well as working on the BBC show, she runs her own conservation service online.

According to her website and social media, Louise has built an extensive portfolio working with prestigious clients within the art industry including the V&A Museum, National Trust and Blenheim Palace.

She made her first appearance on The Repair Shop in series seven episode seven, which is airing on Tuesday 23 March. During the episode, Louise will be tasked with restoring a beloved pastel portrait of a young couple which has been damaged by water.

Louise Drover (right) appears on The Repair Shop series seven

Does The Repair Shop's Louise Drover have Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Louise on Instagram @LouiseDrover where she often posts fascinating pictures of her work and restored art.

Who are the other experts on The Repair Shop?

Louise's episode will see her work alongside other experts and much-loved members of The Repair Shop including Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher, Will Kirk and presenter Jay Blades.

But it's not just Louise who is a new face; series seven also introduced viewers to Kaviraj Singh, a musician and instrument restorer. Kaviraj's first clients were two guests, brother and sister Kesar and Parveen, who brought in their late father's broken sitar.

