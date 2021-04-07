The Repair Shop: Will Kirk delivers warning to fans after making major mistake Of course, the restoration expert sorted it all out again!

Will Kirk has warned fans not to make the same mistake that he did regarding some furniture that he had put in storage - but of course, as a restoration expert, he managed to sort it all out in the end!

Back in December 2020, the The Repair Shop presenter shared a series of snaps of several pieces of furniture that were badly scratched, writing: "Always securely wrap your furniture when putting them into storage," accompanied by a sad emoji.

He added photos of the same furniture looking polished and in mint condition, adding: "I suppose these needed a clean and polish anyway. There is a quick and easy way to remove scratch marks on furniture and wooden flooring."

Will often shares update on his incredible transformations in the workshop. More recently, the TV star informed his fans about his "hardest" repair yet. Posting on Instagram, Will shared a series of images of a gorgeous antique table that he had restored to its original glory. He wrote in the caption: "My hardest fix at The Repair Shop so far!"

Will shared a photo of a damaged table

Will's followers were seriously impressed by his skills. One person wrote in the comments section: "Stunning job. You'd never know it had been repaired", as a second person said: "Beautiful! You did such an amazing job."

Will and the team have been firm friends since they began working on the show in 2017, and the cast clearly get along like a house of fire, which Jay Blades confirmed while chatting to HELLO! in October last year.

He said: "It's a family behind the scenes. [The experts] and the people who film the show, they are part of the family as well, so we're one big happy family and that's what oozes through the camera.

Fortunately he managed to restore the table to its former glory

"We film six days a week, we film from eight o'clock in the morning until probably about six o'clock at night, we have breakfast together, we have dinner together and then we film together.

"If you spend that amount of time with anybody, you're going to get to know them, you're going to really enjoy their company because you find out so much about each other during that time."

