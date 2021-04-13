BBC confirms Masterchef final's new airdate Who would you like to see win the cooking show?

BBC has confirmed the rescheduled MasterChef final, and luckily fans won't have to wait for much longer to find out who will be crowned champ of the popular cooking show.

In a tweet, the network confirmed that the final will be shown on Wednesday evening at 8 pm on BBC One. The finale was pulled from the schedule on Friday following the death of Prince Philip.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

The final will see three contestants, Alexina, Mike and Tom, battle it out to win over Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their incredible creations. Fans were pleased to hear that the show was going ahead, with one writing: "Good! About time!" Another added: "FINALLY! Alexina for the win."

Who will be winning the series?

Both John Torode and Gregg Wallace previously appeared on BBC's Morning Live to discuss the finale. Gregg told hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh: "It's an absolute cracker, it really is. You've got three people, they're quite young people actually, three very different styles. I think it's probably one of our best ever finals, the quality, it's an absolute cracker."

Speaking about making it to the semi-finals, Mike told Radio Times: "I kept saying to myself, as long as I don’t go out in this round, I’ll be happy. The whole thing is quite an emotional experience; no one can prepare you for it. Getting through has made everything worth it and I feel vindicated for the blood sweat and tears I have put into the competition!"

