Line of Duty stars' families: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more

One of the highlights of our weeks is sitting down to watch that latest gripping episode of Line of Duty. The hugely popular BBC crime drama, which is now in its sixth series, has made household names out of its stars, but how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras?

From Vicky McClure to Keeley Hawes, keep reading for everything you need to know about their loved ones...

Martin Compston

Scottish-born star Martin Compston, 36, has been married to American actress Tianna Flynn since 2016, and the two are now proud parents to a one-year-old child. The couple, who now live in Las Vegas together, prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight so not much is known about their new bundle of joy.

Martin and his wife recently welcomed their first child together

Tiana even made a small cameo on Line of Duty herself back in series five! Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted the actress's face pop up on DS Arnott's phone as a dating app match - how sweet!

Vicky McClure

Vicky McClure, 37, has been engaged to fellow actor Jonny Owen since 2017 but have been together for almost a decade. The two TV stars have appeared in many shows together over the years, including This Is England '90.

Vicky is engaged to actor Jonny Owen

Vicky sweetly spoke about her other half on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail, admitting she "just knew" he was the one when they first met. Jonny was actually still married at the time, but after his divorce, the couple got together. Speaking candidly about her relationship, the actress said: "I've never loved anyone more than I've loved Jonny."

Adrian Dunbar

AC-12's Ted Hastings might have his fair share of marital problems over the years, but in real life, actor Adrian Dubar has been happily married for 35 years! He tied the knot with Australian actress and casting director Anna Nygh back in 1986 and the pair share a daughter named Madeleine.

Adrian and his wife Anna have been together for 35 years

Adrian is also stepfather to Anna's son Ted, whom she shares with a previous partner.

Kelly MacDonald

Kelly MacDonald, who has joined the cast of series six as DCI Joanne Davidson, was previously married to Travis bassist Dougie Payne. They wed in 2003 and welcomed two sons - Freddie, 13, and Theodore, eight - before going their separate ways in 2017.

Kelly was married to Travis bassist Dougie Payne

While the family previously lived in New York, it is believed Kelly, 45, and her two sons have returned to her native Glasgow.

Stephen Graham

Series five guest star Stephen Graham has been married to his wife Hannah Walters since 2008. The couple, who met at acting school in their early twenties, were friends for years before they finally got together, with Stephen admitting on Desert Island Discs that they moved in together after their first official date.

Stephen and his wife Hannah share two children together

Nowadays, they live in Leicestershire with their two children, Alfie and Grace.

Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes was unforgettable as DI Lindsey Denton in series two of Line of Duty. The 45-year-old actress who recently starred in ITV's Finding Alice has been married to Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen since 2004. The talented pair met on the set of BBC's Spooks nearly twenty years ago, where they both played British spies. These days, they are parents to teenagers Maggie, 15, and Ralph, 13.

Keeley has been married to actor Matthew Macfadyen since 2004

Keeley also has a 20-year-old son Myles, whom she shares with her ex-husband Spencer McCallum.

