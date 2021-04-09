BBC schedule changes following Prince Philip's death

Following the news of Prince Philip's sad passing earlier today, the BBC's Friday TV schedule has been completely overhauled to make way for a special ongoing live programme dedicated to the Duke of Edinburgh.

A BBC spokesperson said: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

After the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 was confirmed at lunchtime today by the Palace, both BBC One and BBC Two paused their live programming to share the sad news. Since then, both channels have been sharing rolling news updates. HELLO! understands that scheduling will remain suspended until 6pm.

It is not known yet known whether the finale of Masterchef will go ahead as usual at 8:30pm on BBC One. Fans may have to wait a little longer to find out who has been crowned this year's champion if the suspended schedule continues into the evening. New episodes of Eastenders, Have I Got News For You and Gardner's World will also be pulled if that is the case.

Hours before news broke, both John Torode and Gregg Wallace appeared on BBC's Morning Live to discuss the finale.

Gregg told hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh: "It's an absolute cracker, it really is. You've got three people, they're quite young people actually, three very different styles. I think it's probably one of our best ever finals, the quality, it's an absolute cracker."

John added: "You say you're on MasterChef, or you've become the winner of MasterChef, there's a great accolade about it, there's something quite interesting about it becoming part of the social world that we all live in. MasterChef's just part of the world."

Meanwhile, over on ITV, Friday night's instalments of Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled and a specially commissioned film titled Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh is set to air instead. According to sources, Julie Etchingham and Philip Schofield will host a live programme about the Duke at 7pm.

