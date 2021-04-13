This The Syndicate star has a very famous dad Have you been enjoying the new show?

Emily Head, who plays Colette Andrews in The Syndicate, has a very famous dad! The star is the eldest daughter of Anthony Head, who played Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has since starred in Ted Lasso, Merlin and The Stranger. Can you see the resemblance?

MORE: Viewers spot blunder in episode one of ITV's Too Close

Anthony previously praised his daughter during her stint on Emmerdale, tweeting: "Lovely moment at end of @emmerdale last night with @emily_head, (it looked painful,) made all the more special by a dolly-zoom - haven’t seen one of those for a while - and well done to the camera op for pulling it off so beautifully."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching The Syndicate season four?

Emily, who also played Carly in The Inbetweeners, has praised her dad in kind for his work in Girlfriends, tweeting: "Proud doesn't even begin to describe my feelings - wonderful wonderful work from @AnthonySHead and Daisy, and everyone else involved. Can't wait for the next instalment."

Anthony and Emily are father and daughter!

Chatting about The Syndicate, Emily recently opened up about struggling with a Geordie actress, telling the BBC: "I worked on the accent a lot. Newcastle isn't an accent I've ever done before, so I spent a lot of time working on it at home and I hired a dialect coach to help me finesse it and make sure it sounded natural."

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Death in Paradise

MORE: Line of Duty: 6 theories on Jo Davidson's mystery relative

Joe Sugg admitted that he had a similar struggle, explaining: "The biggest hurdle to cross and really prep for was Sam's accent. I've got a lot of fans of my previous work on YouTube who are from the north and will be completely honest if I did an awful accent. And what you don't realise is there are so many different regions and dialects all within the north."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.