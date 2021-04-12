Too Close: Meet the cast of the new ITV thriller Emily Watson plays the lead role in the drama

This year has delivered us some great TV so far, and this is set to continue with ITV's latest psychological thriller, Too Close, which premieres on Monday night.

The programme, which is a three-part series based on the book by the same name, centres around dangerous relationships and boasts a stellar cast including Emily Watson and Denise Gough. Ahead of the TV show airing, take a look at the hugely talented cast members…

WATCH: Emily Watson stars in new ITV thriller Too Close

Emily Watson

Probably best known for her part in Sky's Chernobyl, Emily is a critically acclaimed actor and was recently in BBC One's Apple Tree Yard. In Too Close, she plays the role of a dowdy forensic psychiatrist, Dr Emma Robinson, who becomes disturbingly close to her latest patient.

Talking about filming at London's now-closed Holloway Prison with fellow actor Denise Gough, Emily told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "It was a really grim place. Now a dead building which has housed so many sad lives. Those scenes are very intense."

Denise Gough and Emily Watson star as the protagonists

Denise Gough

Denise is a two-time Olivier Award-winning Irish actor and starred alongside Emily in Apple Tree Yard but is well known for her theatre performances too. In the show, she plays Dr Robinson's patient, who has recently driven her car off a bridge with two children inside but claims to not remember a thing.

Before her arrest, Connie was a work-from-home mum living in North West London, but she is left a shadow of her former self after the incident. Seriously convincing facial swelling, bruises on her body and patches of missing hair on her scalp are all thanks to an extensive hair and makeup team.

When chatting to Good Housekeeping UK, Denise revealed that it took three and a half hours each morning. "There were days that it was hell, and we hated each other, then we all love each other... They had their masks on, and their shields. What they did was phenomenal."

Denise plays work-from-home mum Connie

Thalissa Teixeira

Less well known than some of her other castmates, Thalissa has starred in Sky's comedy drama Two Weeks to Live and BBC Two's romantic drama Trigonometry. In Too Close, the talented actor plays Ness Jones, a neighbour and supposed best friend of Connie's who viewers meet in flashbacks. The two have a complicated friendship, which Dr Robinson tries to get to the bottom of.

Nina Wadia

Fans of EastEnders will know Nina from the soap, where she's played the role of Zainab for six years. She also starred alongside Will Smith in the 2019 remake of Disney's Aladdin. In Too Close, she plays Dr Anita Rhys Evans, a local woman who we also meet in Connie's flashbacks.

Thalissa plays Ness Jones, a neighbour and supposed best friend of Connie's

Jamie Sives

Jamie has worked alongside Emily previously on the set of Chernobyl and is set to play DS Michael McAndrews in upcoming series Annika. Playing Connie's husband Karl, he appears exclusively in her flashbacks too.

Karl Johnson

You might have seen this 73-year-old comedy actor in Hot Fuzz and The Death of Stalin, but in Too Close, Karl features in episode one as Connie's father James de Cadenet.

Jamie has worked alongside Emily Watson previously on the set of Chernobyl

Eileen Davies

Another character who appears in Connie's flashbacks is her mother, Julia, played by Eileen. You may know her from the films Vera Drake, High-Rise and Bright Star but she has also made appearances in Doctors, Grantchester and EastEnders.

