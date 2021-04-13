All That Glitters: meet the judges joining Katherine Ryan on the jewellery talent show The new competition series has been described as Bake Off for jewellery

Looking for something new to dig your teeth into this month? BBC Two's brand new competition show All That Glitters could be exactly what you need.

MORE: BBC confirms new airdate for Masterchef final

The series, which has been described as The Great British Bake Off for jewellery design, will see eight amateur jewellers battle it out to become the next big name in the design world.

Self-confessed jewellery lover Katherine Ryan is set to host the show while two of the biggest names in the jewellery world, Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane, make up the judging panel. Want to know more about them? Keep reading...

Eight amateur designers are competing to be named Britain's best jeweller

Katherine Ryan

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is a familiar face on British television - and without a doubt one of the most fashionable. She's appeared as a guest on many popular panels shows such as Eight out of Ten Cats, Mock the Week and QI, and is often seen sporting the latest accessory and jewellery trends, making her the perfect host for the new competition series.

Katherine is a lover of all things

MORE: Katherine Ryan's family home is Kardashian-level chic

MORE: All you need to know about Katherine Ryan's love life

Additionally, Katherine has had two live stand-up specials released on Netflix and also written and starred in her own sitcom series, The Duchess.

Solange Azagury-Partridge

Britsh designer Solange Azagury-Partridge began her incredible jewellery design career back in 1987 when she created her own engagement ring.

Solange's incredible work has been featured in movies

Since then, she's gone on to found her own hugely successful self-titled jewellery brand, had her work displayed in the V&A London and the musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and created one of a kind pieces for blockbuster movies.

Shaun Leane

As a four-time winner of the UK Jewellery Designer of the Year award, Shaun Leane knows a thing or two about creating show stopping pieces of jewellery.

Shaun has worked with a number of designers and is a favourite among royals

The talented designer has worked closely with a number of fashion designers, including Alexander McQueen and Givenchy over the years and has even had his pieces worn by members of the royal family including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

MORE: Shaun Leane explains how he designed Princess Beatrice's engagement ring

In 2019, it was revealed that he had been selected by Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to design her stunning 2.5-carat diamond engagement ring.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.