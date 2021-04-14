Here Come the Gypsies: Who is Tony Giles? Find out more about the star of the Channel 5 series here

New Channel 5 series Here Come the Gypsies! is set to reveal the hidden world of Gypsy and Traveller communities/.

One of the stars of the show is a familiar face to those who have watched the likes of Gypsys Next Door and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding. Meet Tony "The Rhino" Giles here...

Tony appears in the new Channel 5 series

The 36-year-old is a respected figure in the community and is the first Gypsy to win a world title in mixed martial arts. These days, Tony uses his background in cage fighting to act as a mediator between warring families within the Gypsy community.

As viewers will see on the show, together with his cousin, Johnny, Tony organises bare-knuckle brawls between the men of the family as a way to resolve their differences.

Speaking to The Sun, Tony said: "It's in our blood, in our genes, fighting. You get brought up from an early age to protect yourself. In the Gypsy community, money comes second to fighting and honour. You're a lot more respected being the roughest Gypsy than the richest."

Tony was married to Danielle Mason

Away from his fighting career, Tony has had an off-and-off relationship with former Page 3 girl Danielle Mason for the best part of a decade. Danielle, who is the half-sister of Eastenders' Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace, first met the cage fighter back in 2010 and together, they are parents to two children: nine-year-old son Rudy and seven-year-old daughter Delilah.

The couple tied the knot in front of the cameras on an episode of My Big Fat Gyspy Wedding back in 2012. However, they split four years later in 2016, with Tony reportedly disapproving of Danielle's work as a glamour model.

The pair rekindled, which led to Tony proposing for a second time, but they never made it down the aisle for their Harley Quinn and The Joker themed nuptials. According to sources, Danielle broke it off after she noticed Tony's Facebook relationship status still showed him as 'single'.

