New Amsterdam star leaves show - details 

New Amsterdam star Anupam Kher, who played Dr Vijay Kapoor, won't be returning to the hit hospital show, according to reports.

MORE: 9 upcoming brilliant shows you need to add to your watch-list

According to TVLine, the actor has officially left the show after appearing in season three episode one, having contracted coronavirus. In the latest episode of the hit show, it was revealed that his character had resigned from the hospital.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of New Amsterdam?

Anupam's decision to leave the show could stem from caring for his wife, actress Kirron Kher, who is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer. He told The Hindustan Times: "Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before... We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

He added that she is "well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love".

Dr Kapoor briefly appeared in season three

Dr Kapoor was the head of Neurology at New Amsterdam, and the show's creator, David Schulner, previously opened up about returning to the series following the pandemic. He said: "Like everyone else's lives [which] got interrupted and went down a road no one anticipated, it's true for the characters on our show. All their stories from last year are interrupted and put on hold or diverted or completely upended, and we're following through on that."

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you like Outlander

MORE: Ted Danson discusses getting arrested with Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the exit, with one writing: "Y'all wont even let Kapoor say goodbye in person," while another added: "Dr. Kapoor’s friendship with Dr. Frome is one of my favourite parts of #NewAmsterdam’s story...gonna miss all the lessons & wisdom he brought to the show."

A third person tweeted: "You will be thoroughly missed, Dr. Kapoor. Sending my love and prayers for you and your wife, Anupam sir."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.