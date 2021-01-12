7 shows for lockdown 2021 that you probably haven't watched yet Check out these top TV shows to try

Need some shows to watch this lockdown that you haven't tried before? Sure, we could recommend you The Queen's Gambit or The Crown, but if you're anything like us, you've stormed through every single trending show and are looking for something new!

So without further ado, check out our list of critically acclaimed new shows that you are bound to love...

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is an absolute tonic to January Blues meets lockdown 3.0. The series follows the optimistic Ted, an American football coach who is put in charge of coaching an English football team. It is funny, sweet and will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling, guaranteed.

Servant season 2 - Apple TV+

If you'd rather forget that you've been stuck in your living room for the 12th day in a row by scaring yourself silly, the M. Night Shyamalan horror series Servant is back for round two, which will be out on January 15. The story follows a wealthy couple who hire a nanny under very unusual circumstances - and get far more than they bargained for.

The Great - Channel 4

After premiering to great success in the US, The Great is finally on British telly and if you liked Bridgerton (or copious swearing), you'll love this comedy about Catherine the Great's early years in Russia. Starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, this is not one to miss. Huzzah!

A Teacher - BBC

Now available on BBC iPlayer, the series follows Kate Mara as a high school teacher who has an affair with one of her students, which in turn threatens to ruin her life. Gripping stuff.

Pen15 - NOW TV

This brilliant company follows Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as versions of themselves dealing with being miscasts at middle school in the year 3000. Trust us, you'll love it!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Channel 4

The story follows high school student Zoey Clarke who begins to hear the people around her's innermost wants, thoughts and desires, through music of course. Yes, it's a musical. Enjoy!

The Wilds - Amazon Prime Video

Loved Lost? Then you'll love this one. The story follows a group of girls who have to band together when their plane crashes, leaving them stranded on a deserted island. Think Castaway but with much more teenage angst.

The Valhalla Murders - BBC

Love a haunting Nordic mystery? Same! This eight-episode police procedural drama is set in Iceland, and follows detectives Kata and Arnar as they attempt to track down a serial killer who they believe committed terrible crimes years before.

