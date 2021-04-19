Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Love and Monsters Find out what viewers have been saying about the Dylan O'Brien film

Dylan O'Brien's new film Love and Monsters is currently the number one trending film on Netflix - but what are viewers saying about it, and is it worth the watch? The film follows Dylan as Joel, who is living in a monster apocalypse and decides to go and find his high school girlfriend Aimee, who is living a mere 85 miles away - despite being terrified of the monsters who have taken over the world.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the film, one person wrote: "#LoveAndMonsters is actually one of the best adventure movies I've seen in years. It has surprisingly great CGI for the monsters and the story itself is solid. I'm also now a fan of #DylanOBrien he is heartbreaking and funny in this movie. Can't wait to see what he does next."

Another added: "Just finished watching #LoveAndMonsters and it was great. Kind of reminded me of Zombieland which I love and the dog was so cute." A third person tweeted: "I surprisingly really liked #LoveAndMonsters... Big fan of any film where a dog is the supporting actor."

Dylan plays Joel in the new film

The official synopsis reads: "Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. When Joel Dawson reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 85 miles away, he begins to fall for her again.

"Joel realises that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love." Will you be giving it a watch?

