Call My Agent to return for season five and film - and fans are ecstatic 

Call My Agent will be returning for a fifth season - and a film! The exciting news was certainly an unexpected one after it appeared that the fourth season was the show's cast.

Speaking about the update, the chief executive of Mediawan Studios, Thomas Anargyros, told Europe 1: "We’re making great progress [on the film. We want to produce it this year, and we’re looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we’ll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent." We can't wait to see who will be making cameo appearances!

The series follows a French talent agency that have to deal with issues with their celebrity clients as well as their own personal lives - often leading to hilarious situations. The show has previously starred A-listers including Sigourney Weaver, Juliette Binoche and Jean Dujardin.

In the meantime, the series has a UK adaptation in the works. The creator of the hit BBC comedy W1A, John Morton, is set to write, direct and produce the show, and previously told Deadline: "I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience... If we’re all very ambitious for this project, it’s only because the original is so good."

Speaking about the upcoming adaption, BRON’s EVP of International Television, David Davoli, said: "In this time of political, social and climate upheaval, the world needs to be entertained, and more importantly, to laugh, and there is no one better than John Morton to do that and to bring this UK version of this series to life set against a dynamic London backdrop."

