Never Have I Ever reveals major plotlines for season two We can't wait for John McEnroe to fill us in on Devi's life

Never Have I Ever has released a series of first-look photos for season two, and it looks like Devi is going to be caught in the middle of a love triangle - and her mum is also going to start dating again! We can't imagine this is going to go down well...

The series, which follows teen Devi as she goes through the trials and tribulations of high school life, ended on something of a cliffhanger in season one after Devi finally got together with her once-nemesis Ben, only for the subject of her infatuation for years - Paxton Hall Yoshida - to finally be interested in her.

In one of the first snaps from season two, Devi can be seen having made a pro and cons list for both Ben and Paxton, with Ben having attributes including 'smart', 'challenging' and 'hella rich', while Paxton has 'face 100', 'body 100'.

Who will Devi choose?

Meanwhile, Devi's mum Nalini will be dating for the first time since Mohan's death, with Common playing dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson.

Speaking about what to expect from season two, showrunner Lang Fisher told EW: "Season one was about saying goodbye. Both Nalini and Devi had pushed it off and not dealt with their feelings about Mohan dying. And this season, it's about moving on. It's about life without him and how to bounce back."

Nalini will have a new interest in season two

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, he added: "Similar to Devi and Ben's relationship, they sort of start out as competitors. He is a little flashier. He's a real L.A. dermatologist, with his own product line, he does a lot of cosmetic work, and his office looks like a spa, whereas Nalini thinks that's undignified for a medical office."

