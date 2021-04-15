Is Chelsea Peretti returning to Brooklyn 99 for season eight? Fans are hoping Gina will return to the nine-nine

Brooklyn 99 fans were overjoyed when the NBC show announced it would be back on screens soon. Season eight of the cop comedy, which is currently in production, will see all our favourite faces, including Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) come back to crack more jokes than cases.

But many are wondering if another show favourite, Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti, could also make a reprisal in the new episodes.

The actress, who left the show during the sixth season, admitted that while she wouldn't be completing that series, she hadn't ruled out returning in the future.

WATCH: Brooklyn 99 is coming back!

She tweeted at the time: "I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Season six. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina."

Meanwhile, after the sitcom's writer and creator, Dan Goor, made the exciting announcement that season eight was definitely happening, the actress once again teased fans about a potential comeback.

Dan tweeted: "I'm happy to announce that the #Brooklyn99 season 8 writers room started (remotely) today. The fact that the show has endured for this long is a testament to our amazing actors, crew, and writers, and to our fans, who are the best in the world."

Chelsea Peretti left Brooklyn 99 in series six

Chelsea then replied: "Hit me w a zoom link if u wanna discuss my arc [sic]," which prompted former co-star Stephanie Beatriz to say: "Already on it."

There's no word yet on whether Gina could make an appearance in the new episodes, but the character has popped up before on the odd episode after her official departure – so it's certainly possible!

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noticed another potential character arc in the new series involving Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). In a recent on-set selfie, followers noticed something a little different about Boyle's new hairstyle, and wondered if the new episodes would see the character's "glow up".

One person quipped in the comments: "CHARLES CHANGED HIS HAIRSTYLE??? ARE WE GETTING A CHARLES BOYLE GLOW UP???"

