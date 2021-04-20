Ackley Bridge fans have one complaint about new series The Channel 4 drama returned for series four on Monday

Ackley Bridge returned for a brand new series on Monday evening much to the delight of fans. But there was one particular aspect of the new episodes that some weren't quite so keen on.

The new episodes boast a new cast with new storylines, but die-hard fans of the comedy-drama were missing some of the old characters.

Taking to social media, many expressed their sadness at not seeing their favourite faces including Cory Wilson, played by Sam Retford, and Naveed Haider, played by Gurjeet Singh. One said on Twitter: "It won't be the same without the old cast but I'll give it a try... they have big shoes to fill #AckleyBridge."

Sunetra Sarker in Ackley Bridge

A second wrote: "There's a new season of #AckleyBridge but the cast isn't the same!", while a third said: "#AckleyBridge isn't the same without the old cast what is this."

However, others were more open to the idea of new faces on the show. A third commented: "Ok I actually quite liked the new season but I miss Cory and Naveed so much #AckleyBridge", and a fourth said: "@AckleyBridgeTV Series four so far sooo good #AckleyBridge."

As well as some new cast members, Ackley Bridge has also returned in a different format. Series four will air ten 30-minute long episodes rather than hour-long instalments, and will air on Channel 4 at a new time of 6pm.

The show tells the story of a multi-cultural college of the same name and all the goings-on that occur both between the students and the teachers.

Some of the stars that fans will recognise from previous episodes include Sunetra Sarker, Robert James Collier, Jo Joyner, Charlie Hardwick, Phoebe Tuffs-Berry, Cody Ryan, Nazmeen Kauser and Zara Salim.

The head of Channel 4 Commission, Rebecca Holdsworth, spoke out about the new format of the comedy-drama, explaining the changes provide a new "look and feel".

She said in a statement: "Refreshing the format to half hours not only reflects the viewing habits of our young audience, but gives the show a new look and feel as we welcome a brand new cast of characters to our screens."

