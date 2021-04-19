Ricky Gervais delights fans with on-set photo as he begins shooting After Life series three The actor looked thrilled to be back filming

Ricky Gervais announced some good news on Monday morning – he's back on set filming for his hit Netflix show After Life.

The actor, who penned the sitcom and stars as the lead, could be seen holding up a filming clapper board at a sunny location in the photo, shared on his Twitter, along with the caption: "Action!"

Needless to say, fans of the show, which is due to return at the end of the year with series three, flooded Ricky's replies underneath his post to share their excitement at the prospect of more episodes.

One person said: "I'd recognise those fangs anywhere! So looking forward to #AfterLife3 as I know it will be grief therapy to help me deal with losing my sister to covid. AL one and two helped me when my other sister passed from breast cancer. This series will be like a soothing balm after this pandemic."

Ricky shared this image on Twitter

A second person wrote: "So pleased. Never has loss and grief been portrayed with such honesty, thank you x." While a third wrote: "This makes me incredibly happy. Not just the news that AL3 is filming, but your maniacal grin. There's something equally joyful and disturbing about it."

Ricky Gervais revealed After Life 3 could be out by the end of the year

The writer and comedian behind The Office recently gave fans an idea of when to expect the new episodes – which will no doubt see the return of other favourites from the cast including Roisin Conaty, Joe Wilkinson and Mandeep Dhillon.

Speaking on Lorraine back in February, Ricky said: "Everything going well, we film in April and May, and then it takes a few months to edit and then it takes a few months to put it into 160 languages.

"So I'm hoping by the end of the year, and that'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it."

