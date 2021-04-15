Taskmaster: meet the partners of the show's stars Are you a fan of the Channel 4 gameshow?

Are you enjoying the latest series of Taskmaster? The side-splitting show, which first began on Dave before finding a new home on Channel 4, never disappoints and we've been loving the latest episodes which features on of the series' best line-ups yet!

Want to know more about them? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the love lives of not only the contestants but hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne too...

Greg Davies

Greg Davies, 52, prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so it's not known whether he currently has a partner. The comedian was in a relationship with Labour party politician Liz Kendall, but the two parted aways in 2015 after eight years of dating.

It's not known if Greg is dating anyone

At the time, Liz told The Mirror: "I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it's very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that's personal and just to me.

"We are not together any more but we remain really good friends."

Alex Horne

Alex Horne, 42, and his wife Rachel met over 20 years ago when they were both students at Cambridge University.

Alex has been married for 15 years

Like her famous husband, Rachel is no stranger to TV and is a newsreader and journalist. She previously presented CBBC's Newsround, and as of 2019, is a newsreader for Virgin Radio. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and have since welcomed three sons.

Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte Ritchie, who has previously starred on the likes of Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat, is believed to be single. In the past, she has spoken about dating an economist who she met during her time at university but in an interview with The Guardian she referred to him as her ex.

It is believed that Charlotte is single

Lee Mack

Lee Mack, 52, has been married to his wife Tara McKillop for over 15 years. The couple married in a private ceremony in 2005, just one year after welcoming their first child, Arlo. Lee and Tara then welcomed their second son, Louie shortly after, before welcoming their youngest, Mollie.

Lee and his wife Tara

