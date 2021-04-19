Meet the cast of Ackley Bridge series four The comedy-drama returns to Channel 4 on Monday

Ackley Bridge has been hugely popular since it first landed on screens back in 2017. The comedy-drama, which airs on Channel 4, tells the story of a multi-cultural college of the same name and all the goings-on that occur both between the students and the teachers.

And now, after a brief COVID push-back, the show is back for a brand new series complete with new storylines and new faces, as well as some familiar ones the audience has come to know and love. Ahead of the episode one, meet the main cast here…

Sunetra Sarker as Kaneez Paracha

Kaneez is a student support worker at the school and mum to Razia, Saleem and Nasreen. She's played by actress Sunetra Sarker who viewers will recognise from roles in Casualty, The Bay and No Angels.

Sunetra Sarker reprises her role as Kaneez Paracha

Charlie Hardwick as Sue Carp

Charlie Hardwick joined the show in series three taking on the part of Sue Carp, the Director of Behaviour at Ackley Bridge. Actress Charlie is perhaps best-known for her part in Emmerdale as Val Pollard – a role she performed for over ten years.

Charlie Hardwick as Sue Carp

Jo Joyner as Mandy Carter

EastEnders fans will recognise Jo Joyner from her part as Tanya Branning but she's also appeared in BBC crime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. In Ackley Bridge, she plays Mandy Carter, headmistress at the college.

Jo Joyner as headmistress Mandy Carter

Robert James Collier as Martin Evershed

Ackley Bridge's deputy headteacher is Martin Evershed, played by Robert James Collier. Robert is also known for credits such as Downton Abbey, Coronation Street and Death in Paradise.

Robert James Collier plays the deputy headteacher

Nazmeen Kauser as Razia Paracha

Razia is the daughter of Sunetra Sarker's character Kaneez and is a pupil at Ackley Bridge. Nazmeen Kauser's perhaps best-known for her part in the Channel 4 drama, but we see a bright future ahead for the young star!

Megan Parkinson as Sam

Sam Murgatoyd is also a pupil at the college and faced a difficult time in the past after living in a youth centre. Game of Thrones fans will recognise Megan from the HBO show, as well as Harlots and Strike.

Megan Parkinson as Sam in Ackley Bridge

Carla Woodcock as Marina

One of the newer faces on the show is Marina – a new student joining Ackley Bridge and sister of Kayla. Marina is played by Carla Woodcock who has appeared in shows such as Free Rein, Emmerdale and Pandora.

Marina in Ackley Bridge

Robyn Cara as Kayla

Kayla is new to the show but was previously already a student at Ackley Bridge. Playing the part of Kayla is Robyn Cara whose credits include, We Die Young and Hounslow Diaries.

Robyn Cara as Kayla

Cody Ryan as Hayley

Hayley is another student who had a tough time during her teenage years after the death of her sister, Missy. She's played by Cody Ryan, who you may recognise from The Moorside and Casualty.

Many other fantastic actors appear in Ackley Bridge including, Zara Salim, Phoebe Tuffs-Berry, Shobhit Piasa and Yasmin Al Khudhairi.

