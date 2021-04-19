Line of Duty fans may have worked out what happens after huge cliffhanger Warning, spoilers ahead!

Line of Duty had fans in shock after ending on a major cliffhanger which saw Kate Fleming and Ryan Pilkington face one another in a shoot out - with the screen cutting to black as two gunshots were heard.

While viewers took to Twitter to discuss the shocking moment, with one writing: "If you weren’t screaming at the telly, are you really a line of duty fan??? #LineofDuty," while another added: "Was every one in tandem screaming at their telly at 9:59pm tonight! #lineofduty," other fans have already worked out that Kate could very well have survived the ordeal. Want to find out why and how? Read on...

Kate was lured into a trap by Jo

Some fans have pointed out that the original trailer, which aired ahead of season six, has plenty of unseen footage, including a moment where Ted Hastings uses a megaphone to speak to Kate and Jo, who have their hands in the air. He says: "This is Superintendent Hastings. You'll be treated fairly under the full protection of the law."

WATCH: Line of Duty trailer hints that Kate will survive after episode five

Since Jo and Kate are wearing the same outfits as in episode five, we can reasonably assume that Kate survived being lured into Ryan and Jo's trap. It also leads us to think that, since we heard two gunshots, it could well have been both Jo and Kate who shot Ryan - who is nowhere to be seen in the trailer.

Viewers will be no doubt be pleased if Ryan is killed off the show, as his character - a member of the OCG in the police force - has been a much-discussed villain on social media. One person tweeted: "Ryan Pilkinton, I hope you stand on Lego," while another added: "Ryan Pilkington is up there with Richard Hillman and Pat Phelan as a proper TV baddie."

