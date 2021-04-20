Line of Duty: breaking down season six theories so far Warning, spoilers ahead for the show so far

Line of Duty season six episode five ended on a massive cliffhanger after Kate Fleming was lured into a trap by Jo Davidson, only to find herself in a shoot out with Ryan Pilkington, a member of the OCG who is undercover in the police force.

The episode also got one step closer to finding out who the elusive 'H' really is, with viewers suggesting everyone from Ted Hastings to Philip Osborne as potential contenders. But what is the truth? We have broken down the episode, along with some of the biggest theories so far, here...

Although the show finished on a cliffhanger, fans do believe that they have worked out what will happen in episode six thanks to the first BBC trailer, which sees Kate and Jo in the moments following the shootout with Ryan as AC-12 arrive at the scene.

The episode also looked into Jo's family links to the OCG, as it is revealed that she is related to Tommy Hunter. However, viewers took it one step further and paused their screens to zoom in on an interesting post-it note that was shown on the TV - which revealed that she is Tommy's niece and daughter.

Jo has family links to the OCG

Sharing an image of the screen, one user wrote: "Did anyone else clock this post-it note? Niece AND daughter?" The post-it in question was shown to read: "Jo Davidson DNA has been identified at Farida Jatri's house. A match has been made to TOMMY HUNTER stating she is both his niece and daughter."

This aligns with episode four's ending in which Steve mentions the word "homozygosity", which describes a genetic condition where an individual has the same DNA sequence for a particular gene from both sets of biological parents.

