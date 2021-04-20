Line of Duty creator talks killing off main characters: 'Nobody is safe' Who knows what will happen in season six!

Line of Duty's creator Jed Mercurio has opened up about potentially killing off one of the show's golden trio - Kate, Steve or Ted - in a new interview, saying that the idea is "never far from [his] thoughts".

MORE: Line of Duty fans spot huge revelation about Jo Davidson and Tommy Hunter's relationship

Chatting to HELLO! and other publications ahead of season six back in March, he explained: "It's never far from my thoughts, honestly. I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Breaking down Line of Duty theories

Jed continued: "One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. I know that it would be a sad day but I think all the main cast realise that it is possible and you know, we're mates and we talk about it and we joke about it and it's something that no one would relish but everybody would understand."

Season six has had viewers on the edge of their seats

The latest episode of the hit show has had viewers gripped as it saw Kate Fleming lured into a trap by Jo Davidson and Ryan Pilkington as AC-12 raced to reach her in time, leaving the episode on a major cliffhanger.

MORE: Line of Duty fans may have worked out what happens after huge cliffhanger

MORE: Line of Duty insider: did that really just happen?!

Chatting about season six on The Graham Norton Show, Adrian Dunbar said: "18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed. We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first. Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those ‘head-wrecks’ for the audience."

Kelly Macdonald stars as Joanne Davidson

Speaking about bringing the show back, Jed said: "It's just timing for us to get through the production. We had to shut down, everybody did, and there's a lot going on in the country at the moment so to be honest, we're counting our blessings that we were able to do our work and there are a lot of people out there suffering enormous hardship and if this is a distraction from that then I think we'd be honoured."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.