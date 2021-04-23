American Idol hopeful Beane reveals moment of protest on live show

American Idol star Beane, who was voted off the ABC series this past week, has revealed a small moment of protest on the live shows.

The 23-year-old revealed that he chose to do a pronoun shift when singing Robbie Williams' Angels to help "change the norm a little bit."

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Beane shared: "I think the freedom that American Idol gave me to dress how I wanted and present as an artist was super, super lovely, to really feel like myself every time I was on stage."

Beane took to the stage with Josh Groban for the duet of Angels, and he added: "We did a little pronoun shift and [Josh] was so wonderful.

"He let me sing the word 'he' instead of 'she' and it's like those tiny, little moments, it kind of correlates to painting a hand or a little bit of eyeliner, that I think kind of acts as almost a form of protest, just changing the norm a little bit.

"Maybe not screaming about who I am, but those little kind of tweaks I think let people have themselves be seen."

Beane appeared on Ellen's show

The live shows kicked off on 12 April but viewers had two surprises, as judge Luke Bryan was forced to miss the show due to a positive coronavirus test, and host Ryan Seacrest revealed hopeful Wyatt Pike had unexpectedly left the competition.

Wyatt was a favorite to win the ABC show, but as the first live episode kicked off, host Ryan broke the news.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” Ryan shared. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

Luke Bryan was forced to miss the first live show

"Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons," a rep for the show added.

Wyatt, 20, made his final appearance on Sunday 11 April's pre-taped episode.

After a performance of Kings of Leon's Use Somebody, judge Katy Perry called him "authentic" and claimed he had "a little bit of an angle in this competition.

