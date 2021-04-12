Luke Bryan will miss first live American Idol show for this sad reason Luke Bryan has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Luke Bryan has been diagnosed with coronavirus, forcing him to miss the first live episode of American Idol.

The country star is a judge on the long-running ABC show but took to social media on Monday to share the sad news.

"I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon," he shared.

"I hope you’re feeling okay, Luke," commented one fan asking him to "focus on getting better."

"It won't be the same without your smile, your laugh, and your personality," shared another.

ABC shared that former judge Paula Abdul will be stepping in as a guest judge alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Luke judges the show with Lionel and Katy

"Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we're wishing him a speedy recovery," the network said in a statement.

Paula judged the show for ten years when it aired on Fox; her return is the first time since the show moved networks.

He made the announcement on social media

Monday's live episode will unveil the top 12 contestants for the first time.

Luke is married to Caroline Boyer and the pair are parents to two sons; it is unclear if his family have also contracted the virus that has ravaged the globe for over 12 months.

