Katy Perry won't forget the latest round of American Idol auditions in a hurry. The Fireworks singer ended up collapsing on the floor after feeling light-headed following a suspected gas leak at the venue in Sunriver, Oregon. Katy and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were evacuated from the building alongside contestants as emergency services rushed to the scene. The drama unfolds in this Sunday's episode where Katy will be seen being overcome by fumes before falling to the ground on several occasions.

Katy Perry collapses on the set on American Idol

A new clip showing the incident begins with Katy asking fellow judges Lionel and Luke: "Do you guys smell gas?" Luke responds "Propane" as Katy adds: "It's getting intense." Luke then worryingly adds: "We're getting heavy propane" before Lionel suggests it's a "leak." Katy then starts feeling a little woozy and says: "I have a slight headache from it. Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad."

As sirens are heard blaring in the background, the studio is quickly evacuated as Luke informs viewers: "This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak." But the fumes appear too much for Katy as she dramatically collapses on the ground after declaring: "I'm not feeling good."

Emergency services were called over a suspected gas leak

SEE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged

Luckily, Katy has fiancé Orlando Bloom to help her recover from her ordeal. The couple got engaged last Valentine's Day, and to mark the occasion this year, Katy shared a selection of never-before-seen photos from the surprise engagement party Orlando threw for her after popping the question. Beneath the series of black and white snaps, Katy wrote: "One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and never a dull moment." Orlando then commented on the post, "We don’t do dull doe" with a heart emoji.

WATCH: Prince Charles asks Katy Perry to sing to his plants

SEE: Orlando Bloom reveals how he and Katy Perry first bonded over a cheeseburger

It's safe to say the pair looked happier than ever, but since they first started dating in 2016, they have certainly had their ups and downs. In 2017, the pair split (though affirmed that this was amicable, and they were still friends) before getting back together in 2018. One year later in 2019, Orlando asked Katy to be his wife with what might be the most beautiful engagement ring we have ever seen. Katy revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple, her ring on show, and lots of heart-shaped balloons above.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.