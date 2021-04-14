Ryan Seacrest reveals shock American Idol departure

American Idol fans were left in shock on Monday after it was revealed fan favorite Wyatt Pike had dropped out of the competition.

Wyatt was a favorite to win the ABC show, but as the first live episode kicked off, host Ryan Seacrest broke the news.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” Ryan shared. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best.”

"Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons," a rep for the show added.

Wyatt, 20, made his final appearance on Sunday's pre-taped episode.

After a performance of Kings of Leon's Use Somebody, judge Katy Perry called him "authentic" and claimed he had "a little bit of an angle in this competition.

Wyatt was a fan favorite

"I think whatever happens, you’re it," Lionel Richie shared, "you have a style on stage that we like to watch. And to watch you take that song and make it your song, you’re on your way to something big, my friend."

"I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance. I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life," 44-year-old Luke Bryan added.

Wyatt has yet to break his silence but last week took to Instagtam to share he had returned home to Park City, Utah.

"Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I’m on today," he told fans.

Luke (right) was also forced to miss the first episode

Wyatt wasn't the only face missing from the first live show, however, as judge Luke was also forced to skip the episode due to a positive coronavirus test.

The country star is a judge on the long-running ABC show but took to social media on Monday to share the sad news.

"I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon," he shared.

ABC shared that former judge Paula Abdul will be stepping in as a guest judge alongside Lionel and Katy.

