Disheartening news for Chicago Fire and PD viewers - fans react Episode 13 of season nine has been pushed back to 5 May

Chicago Fire has once again been pushed from its usual Wednesday spot on NBC - and fans are not impressed.

Episode 13 of season nine has been pushed back to 5 May, as the networks will all be airing a presidential address kicking off at 9/8c.

However, the decision comes as the hit series' schedule - and those of it's spin-off shows Chicago PD and Chicago Med - has been shifted several times in the past few weeks.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer - what you might not know about him

Loading the player...

WATCH: One Chicago is back

"It's so unfair that there is no new episode tonight, the wait between episodes is the worst," shared one fan on social media.

"It's wednesday but no new chicago fire episode tonight," bemoaned another.

MORE: Chicago P.D's Patrick John Flueger explains that surprise ending with Kim Burgess

Next week's episode will see Stella Kidd receive a call from a young girl and her brother who are trapped.

She promises to get them help - "I've got firefighters coming right now" - but can she keep them on the line long enough before danger strikes?

Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer star in Chicago Fire

Stella, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is one of the major characters, and has become a fan favourite after becoming romantically involved with Kelly Severide.

Showrunner Derek Haas recently revealed that there will be "a major Stellaride event right near the end of the season".

MORE: Is Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer leaving show amid character's concerning health issues?

MORE: Seven craziest moments from Fox drama 9-1-1

Earlier in season nine, the two - played by Taylor Kinney and Miranda - spoke of going away together to the cabin.

Speaking to TVLine, Derek baited fans with a simple: "We haven’t been to the cabin in a while, have we? Hmmm."

Stellaride has become a fan favourite ship

Kelly and Stella were revealed to have met years prior at the training academy - when Kelly tried to woo her without realizing she was married - but when the firefighter joins Firehouse 51 they keep their past friendship a secret.

However, as time passes, they become good friends and Stella moves in with Kelly.

Over the seasons, their chemistry has become undeniable and as of season nine they are dating - with fans expecting a possible engagement sooner rather than later.

Read more HELLO! US stories here