Is Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer leaving show amid character's concerning health issues?

Jesse Spencer has been with Chicago Fire since it first hit NBC in 2012, but his character's latest storylines have left fans worried.

Former Neighbours heartthrob Jesse stars as Lieutenant Matt Casey in the firefighter drama, and recent episodes have seen Matt facing some debilitating health issues.

On Wednesday 21 April's episode, fans will see Matt undergo an MRI scan, with Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) at his side.

The teaser saw Matt having treatment in hospital and the official synopsis reveals that Casey “worries about his future with the CFD."

WATCH: Matt is worried about permanent head trauma

"It's possible repeat trauma has left permanent damage," fans saw a doctor tell Mat turing a teaser trailer this week.

"I know you're scared, but we can be scared together," shares Sylvie.

But what does this mean moving forward?

Jesse stars as Matt Casey

Chicago Fire is notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and there has been no official discussion publicly on the character of Matt.

But fans have been speculating that the ongoing drama around Matt's health may lead to an exit.

The show has famously never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years, including Charlie Barnett, Lauren German and most recently Adriyan Rae, who played paramedic Gianna Mackey.

Sylvie has been there for Matt during his health crisis

"Though it’s coming to an unexpected end, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," the actress shared with fans on Instagram.

"I have learned sooo many valuable lessons, gone through acting Olympics and come out stronger, and most importantly, met & made so many amazing friends."

She added: "I ask that you extend to me the same grace, space, and understanding you’d want in any transitional time, and realize that while it is sad, some things are really only meant for a season and that’s okay. And that I am a human and we are all growing."

Jesse (bottom right) starred in Austrailan soap Neighbours

Rumors of Jesse's exit come after he became a married man in June 2020, tying the knot with long-term girlfriend Kali Woodruff.

"Despite a spike in COVID, a venue change, a Saharan dust plume, not to mention a torrential thunderstorm, we made it across the line on our wedding day, and I'm a very lucky man," Jesse told the Daily Telegraph.

"What a silver lining to 2020. She's smart, pretty and way ahead of her years. We're very happy. "She is my port in every storm, and we're already excited to be moving on to the next phase of our lives."

