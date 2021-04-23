Chicago Fire boss teases major update for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's romance Things are happening for Stellaride

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas has teased a major season finale plot for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

The two have become a fan favorite, with their ship name Stellaride, and Derek revealed that there will be "a major Stellaride event right near the end of the season."

Earlier in season nine, the two - played by Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo - spoke of going away together to the cabin.

Will fans see that romantic getaway?

MORE: Is Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer leaving show amid character's concerning health issues?

Stellaride has become a fan favorite

Speaking to TVLine, Derek baited fans with a simple: "We haven’t been to the cabin in a while, have we? Hmmm."

Kelly and Stella were revealed to have met years prior at the training academy - when Kelly tried to woo her without realizing she was married - but when the firefighter joins Firehouse 51 they keep their past friendship a secret.

MORE: Chicago P.D's Patrick John Flueger explains that surprise ending with Kim Burgess

MORE: Seven craziest moments from Fox drama 9-1-1

However, as time passes, they become good friends and Stella moves in with Kelly.

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo star as Kelly and Stella

Over the seasons, their chemistry has become undeniable and as of season nine they are dating - with fans expecting a possible engagement sooner rather than later.

Is that the major event we will see on screen?

The One Chicago franchise airs on NBC, and launched in 2012 with Chicago Fire. Chicago P.D. came next and the franchise now also includes Chicago Med.

Neighbours star Jesse Spencer stars in the series

Launched by Dick Wolf - the man behind the Law & Order franchise - One Chicago follows the professional and private lives of the firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel who serve the city.

Chicago Fire stars Taylor and former Neighbours star Jesse Spencer, while Jason Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer appear in P.D. Nick Gehlfuss and Yaya DaCosta lead Med.

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

Read more HELLO! US stories here