Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer - what you might not know about him Neighbours heartthrob Billy Kennedy is all grown up

Jesse Spencer rose to stardom in the UK and Australia in the 90s on Australian soap Neighbours.

As a teen heartthrob, he broke hearts when he quit the show in 1999 and his character Billy Kennedy left Erinsborough.

In the years since, he has found fame in America on TV shows such as House, and he now stars as Lieutenant Matt Casey in the firefighter drama Chicago Fire.

Here's everything you need to know about the 42-year-old:

Jesse. 42, was born in Melbourne

Where was Jesse Spencer born?

Jesse Spencer was born on 12 February 1979, in Melbourne, Australia. He grew up with two older brothers, and a younger sister - all three of his siblings are doctors.

Jesse attended a private school and while there auditioned for the Australian soap Neighbours, joining the cast in 1994.

When did Jesse Spencer leave Neighbours?

He joined Neighbours in 1994

Jesse starred as Billy Kennedy, the youngest of three children for Susan and Karl Kennedy.

The family joined Ramsay Street, and Jesse stayed in the role for five years, announcing in 1999 that he was leaving.

However, he later admitted that he was unhappy with the soap for many years, calling the show "boring".

He later claimed the show "bored" him

"When I said I was leaving, I hoped they would make Bill's departure interesting - but he just moves away from Erinsborough, there's no drama to it. It's disappointing and typical of the last two years of storylines," he shared.

He returned for a brief cameo in 2005 to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Who did Jesse Spencer play in House?

Four years after leaving Australia for Hollywood, Jesse was cast alongside Hugh Laurie and Jennifer Morrison on Fox drama House.

In 2004 he joined Fox drama House

The show was a huge success, and bought Jesse fame in America.

His character, Dr Robert Chase, became a fan favourite, and he worked on the show for its entire eight-year run, with Chase serving as the second longest-serving member of the title character's team.

When did Jesse Spencer join Chicago Fire?

NBC series Chicago Fire is the creation of Dick Wolf, the man behind the Law & Order franchise. The pilot was filmed in Chicago in 2012, and Jesse was one of the first cast members hired, taking on the co-lead role of Lieutenant Matthew Casey.

Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, and Jesse all star in Chicago Fire

The show was a major hit for the network, and season one was extended to 24 episodes.

In February 2020, NBC confirmed it had committed to the show for another three years minimum.

Jesse's character has been involved in several major storylines, and is currently battling health problems that may force him out of Firehouse 51.

Who did Jesse Spencer date?

He was engaged to Jennifer Morrison

Jesse met his House co-star Jennifer Morrison in March 2004 at Vancouver airport on the way to film the pilot episode of the show.

Four months later, they were dating and at Christmas 2006, Jesse proposed in Paris. However, seven months later they confirmed that they had ended their engagement.

They continued to work together; their characters were married on the show but later divorced.

In 2010 Jesse went public with Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira, and the pair dated for three years.

Who is Jesse Spencer married to?

He wed Kali Woodruff in June 2020

In June 2020, 42-year-old Jesse revealed that he had married research scientist Kali Woodruff whom he had met at a music festival with friends in 2014.

The pair wed in a small ceremony in her home town of Neptune, Florida.

"Despite a spike in COVID, a venue change, a Saharan dust plume, not to mention a torrential thunderstorm, we made it across the line on our wedding day, and I'm a very lucky man," Jesse told the Daily Telegraph.

"What a silver lining to 2020. She's smart, pretty and way ahead of her years. We're very happy. She is my port in every storm, and we're already excited to be moving on to the next phase of our lives."

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

