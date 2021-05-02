When will Jed Mercurio's other drama Bodyguard return for season two? Jed created both Line of Duty and Bodyguard

With Line of Duty set to conclude on Sunday night, with fans waiting to discover whether the series will be back for a seventh series - we have looked into the return of the show creator Jed Mercurio's other hugely popular hit, Bodyguard.

Starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard followed Richard as Sergeant David Budd, a war veteran with PTSD who is assigned as the principal protection officer for the Home Secretary, Julia Montague.

The series, which was released back in 2018, was a massive success, with the Director of BBC Content, Charlotte Moore, saying: "The finale of Bodyguard gripped the nation and has got everyone talking with a staggering peak audience of 11m on BBC One in a display of masterful storytelling from Jed Mercurio; while episode one is already the biggest ever episode on iPlayer and still growing."

So will it ever be back for a second season, and if so, when? According to producer Simon Heath, it will indeed be back! He told Metro back in March: "Bodyguard is a big beast to put back together. I’m reasonably confident we will see it in due course." Jed also told The Sun that if they do go ahead with season two, he'd want seasons three and four as well!

He said: "It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth."

Chatting at a Netflix event following the show's release, Richard also opened up about season two. He said: "You cannot jump into it. David Budd definitely needs a vacation after that. He’s not going to go back to work, is he? And also he’s the most famous man in London because of what happens at the end of episode six."

He added: "And me and Jed both agree that there’s something much more interesting in, ‘Let’s catch up with him 18 months later, two years later after this has happened and say, ‘Where is he now? What’s happened to him?’”

