Line of Duty's Martin Compston say season six finale has 'perfect ending' Are you excited for the Line of Duty season finale?

Line of Duty season six is set to conclude on Sunday, and Martin Compston has called it the "perfect ending" to the show while hinting that he still didn't know whether the series would be going ahead for season seven.

MORE: Bent Coppers: Crossing the Line of Duty: the story that inspired BBC drama

Chatting on the popular podcast Shrine of Duty, the actor who plays DI Steve Arnott explained: "It's different elements this year, because we have to look at in terms of, do people want us back? You don't want to overdo it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hello Insider: Line of Duty Season 6 Episode 6

"Ten years in you start to think of legacy, and if it goes down that well it might be the perfect ending. But then we might go another couple of months and... what I will say is we won't do one just for the sake of doing it."

MORE: Line of Duty viewers spot potential hint DS Chris Lomax is bent copper

MORE: 6 questions we need answering in Line of Duty series six finale

Speaking about season seven, he added: "We don't know. That's nothing new. Jed will only do it if there's a story to be told. Jed always takes time after a series, like a couple of months. There's a lot of stuff above my pay grade like analytics and audience scores. He takes the emotion out of it and looks at all that."

Will the show end with season six?

Jed Mercurio has previously opened up about the show, and whether he has ever considered killing off the main trio, Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott. He told HELLO! and other reporters: "One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.

"I know that it would be a sad day but I think all the main cast realise that it is possible and you know, we're mates and we talk about it and we joke about it and it's something that no one would relish but everybody would understand."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.