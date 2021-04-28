Ahead of the series six finale of Line of Duty at the weekend, plenty of viewers (along with us) are busy thinking away about what's going to happen and who is going to be revealed as the mystery 'H' or fourth man.

The stakes are high, therefore nothing gets past the viewers-turned-sofa-detectives watching at home, and many have spotted a potential hint that DS Chris Lomax, played by Perry Fitzpatrick could be a bent copper and even colluding with the OCG.

Towards the end of episode five, after DI Kate Fleming's release from police custody, she and DI Steve Arnott head to the firearms workshop to examine evidence. But upon approaching Chris, he could be seen saying to a forensic inspector: "Be in the Red Lion by 8, nice one."

Many are convinced this could be a nod to the pub in which Carl Banks and Terry Boyle and other OCG members were thought to have been seen, therefore suggesting Chris could at least be in the know about criminal behaviour, if not part of the gang himself.

Chris is a sergeant on the Hillside Lane Murder Investigation Team

One person wrote on Twitter: "Lomax: 'Be in the red lion by 8'... So he's a regular at the pub the CHIS was last seen alive in, and the same pub that they found the 'witness' who was incriminating Terry Boyle... Definitely bent! #LineofDuty."

A second had a similar thought, commenting: "Lomax said 'Meet you at the Red Lion'... is that the same pub someone was boasting about killing Gail Vella at? An OCG haunt? #LineOfDuty."

Die-hard Line of Duty fans know that nothing Jed Mercurio does is an accident but he also enjoys throwing in a big red herring to throw us off. Could Chris really be in on the criminal activity, or is he a straight copper just trying to do his job? We're hoping Sunday will provide some answers.

