This Line of Duty detective appeared in Death in Paradise - did you spot them? From Saint Marie to AC-12...

Death in Paradise has welcomed some huge stars over the years, but did you know a certain member of AC-12 appeared in the beloved series?

Line of Duty's very own DI Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston paid a visit to the island of Saint Marie way back in season five, when Humphrey Goodman, portrayed by Kris Marshall, was still the show's main detective.

In the episode titled Dishing Up Murder, Martin plays a young sous chef named Dexter, who finds himself accused of murdering his boss, a brilliant but volatile chef.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "The team enter the high-pressure world of fine dining when a well-known chef is murdered in his own restaurant. Florence has one final lesson on love for DI Goodman and Dwayne gets a chance to repay an old debt."

Viewers can catch the episode on BBC iPlayer, where all ten series of Death in Paradise are currently available to watch.

Martin flew out to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to film the episode back in 2015, between Line of Duty's second and third seasons. Speaking about how the two crime dramas compared to one another, he told What's on TV: "Line of Duty is a tough old shoot, so getting to work on such a beautiful beach in the Caribbean was perfect; just what I needed."

Martin played a young chef on series five of Death in Paradise

He continued: "In between filming, myself and the other guest stars would sunbathe together or hire out jet-skis – it was fantastic. On-screen, in one scene, I'm just laying on a lilo in the pool. These are real pinch-yourself moments where you think: 'Am I getting paid for this?'"

In addition to his roles in Line of Duty and Death in Paradise, Martin, 36, has starred in the likes of BBC's The Nest and ITV's Victoria. He's also appeared in the blockbuster film Mary Queen of Scots, alongside Margot Robbie, David Tennant and Saoirse Ronan.

However, before he found fame as an actor, Martin had a short-lived career as a pro footballer, playing for Greenock Morton F.C. On a whim, he decided to audition for the lead role in Ken Loach's Sweet Sixteen, which was being filmed locally in and around his hometown of Greenock.

He landed the part, and the film went on to win the highly prestigious award of Best Screenplay at Cannes Film Festival in 2002 and turning Martin into an overnight star in Scotland.

