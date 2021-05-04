Fans are saying the same thing about Things Heard and Seen Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in the new Netflix horror

Netflix has been delivering the goods when it comes to great films recently – and if a gripping thriller is your genre of choice, then Things Heard and Seen could be the one for you.

The new horror, starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, is based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear and tells the story of a couple who move their family away from the bright lights of Manhattan to a small town, but when they arrive things are not what they first seemed.

WATCH: Things Heard and Seen on Netflix - official trailer

Viewers have mostly been enjoying the new movie and took to social media to give their verdict. Plenty were all in agreement that the film definitely did its job of creeping the audience out. One person tweeted: "Okay, I started #ThingsHeardAndSeen tonight. It's already freaking me out, so yeah, feels promising."

A second wrote: "This movie is low key getting scarier as it goes on. Started out not at all scary, now I'm watching it like… #ThingsHeardAndSeen."

Meanwhile, a third agreed, tweeting: "Just finished watching #ThingsHeardAndSeen on @netflix it was so mind bendingly good I didn't know what would happen from one minute to the next and #amandaseyfried was amazing in this role!"

Have you watched the new movie?

A fourth was equally impressed, writing: "Wow, Things Heard & Seen was absolutely amazing, weaving religious ideas with paranormal/thriller as well as the story of a failing marriage was truly amazingly well done. I loved it #ThingsHeardAndSeen."

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the family-of-three move to a small suburban town after husband and father, George (James Norton), gets a job lecturing at the local college (don't panic, no spoilers here!).

However, quickly after arriving, Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) begins to notice strange and unnerving occurrences in their home. It then transpires that the home is haunted after a murder-suicide took place using car fumes, which now results in the rooms eerily smelling of petrol.

By this point, Catherine and George's relationship is clearly breaking down and George's dark side begins to come to light…

