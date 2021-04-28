Starstruck: will the hit comedy be back for season two? Have you watched the show yet?

Starstruck is an absolute must-watch new series from BBC Three, which follows loveable twenty-something Jessie who has a one night stand with handsome stranger Tom on New Year's Eve - only to find out that he is actually a famous actor. The show has been an acclaimed hit - but will it be back for more episodes?

According to the show's creator, Rose Matafeo (who also stars as Jessie), the show will indeed be back for a second instalment - and it sounds like it will be filmed back to back with the first series!

Chatting about the news on the Eating Fried Chicken In The Shower podcast with James Nokise, she said: "We were on our way to do a read through with the whole cast and we were a week out from shooting.

Rose plays Jessie in the hit comedy

"I got in that morning. And the producer came out of a meeting and was like, 'So, little change of plans, we are shifting all of the filming to October and you are going to write a second series of the show.' And so we could possibly do two series back-to-back." BBC has declined to comment on season two - yet!

Have you tried the series yet?

Viewers have been quick to discuss the series on Twitter, with one writing: "One episode in and I'm hooked! Such a smart, funny, brilliantly-acted love story. You gotta check it out, World, you gotta!" Another added: "Racing through #Starstruck - absolutely splendid. A line in ep 4 had me doubled over with laughter." A third person wrote: "OK #Starstruck is a freakin’ delight from start to finish. Notting Hill meets Fleabag, with warmth and heart and silliness and adult humour and razor sharp dialogue. Bravo @Rose_Matafeo . Just what I needed."

