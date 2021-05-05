Netflix cancels The Irregulars after one series – and fans are not happy about it Did you enjoy the show?

Netflix's supernatural Sherlock Holmes drama, The Irregulars, has been cancelled after one season, according to Deadline.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Things Heard and Seen

The show, which premiered in March, proved to be popular with fantasy drama fans and even reached the top ten trending shows when it was released. Given its popularity, many are not happy about its cancellation.

Taking to social media, viewers reacted the news and expressed their frustration: "So I guess I just won't watch @netflix shows if they're going to cancel them once they are actually successful. #TheIrregulars."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Irregulars - official trailer

A second TV-lover said: "#TheIrregulars got cancelled after the first season?! How dare they! @netflix I'm mad!", while a third simply said: "This show was good!!!"

A fourth Netflix subscriber was particularly upset, writing: "@Netflix y'all need to reconsider The Irregulars because AGAIN. It. Deserves. Better. And it was SUCH an AMAZING SHOW. #TheIrregulars #TheIrregularsNetflix I can't even begin to comprehend why you guys cancelled it in the first place. It genuinely baffles me."

The Irregulars focuses on a group of teenagers who work alongside Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes. The official synopsis for season one reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

MORE: School of Rock: Where are the kids from the hit film now?

MORE: 83 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Were you a fan of the show?

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

The Irregulars had a number of familiar faces making up its cast, including Killing Eve star Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock Holmes and Line of Duty's Royce Pierreson as John Watson.

Other actors who appeared in the show include The Wire star Clarke Peters as The Linen Men, Sex Education actor Jojo Macari as Billy and Harrison Osterfield as Leopold.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.