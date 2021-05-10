Meet the cast of BBC's hilarious comedy Motherland The sitcom is back for series three!

Motherland was last on our screens back in December 2020 for the hilarious Christmas special, so fans of the sitcom are no doubt excited for its return on Monday evening for a brand new series.

The comedy, written by Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, tells the story of a group of suburban mums (and one dad, Kevin) all trying their best to "do it all." Ahead of series three, which starts on Monday 10 May, meet the cast here...

WATCH: Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin talks her other show, Line of Duty

Anna Maxwell Martin as Julia

Julia is a working mum trying to juggle holding down her career while bringing up two school-aged children, but she soon realises that she's far less organised than she initially thought.

Playing the lead is Anna Maxwell Martin, who viewers will recognise from shows such as Line of Duty, Good Omens and Code 404. She's also appeared in recent films such as The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Anna Maxwell Martin stars as the lead

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Amanda is the "alpha mum" of the group, but often finds herself caught out in situations, particularly by the other, less superficial mums. Amanda is played by Lucy Punch, perhaps best known for her parts in films such as Hot Fuzz, Ella Enchanted, Into the Woods and Bad Teacher.

Lucy Punch in Motherland

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Yes, that's right. Joanna Lumley is joining Motherland, in what we think is epic casting, as Amanda's mum, Felicity. We think she's going to brilliant. Joanna is, of course, perhaps best known for her role in Absolutely Fabulous, but she's also appearing in Finding Alice, Ella Enchanted and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Joanna Lumley is joining Motherland

Diane Morgan as Liz

Consider the character of Liz as the polar-opposite of Amanda, a blunt and slightly chaotic mum who is thought of as the "outsider" of the group, but is Julia's closest confidante.

Comedian and actress Diane Morgan takes on the role of Liz. She's also known for creating and playing the satirical character Philomena Cunk and for appearing in Charlie Brooker's Netflix show Death to 2020.

Diane Morgan plays Liz

Paul Ready as Kevin

As the only dad in the group, hapless Kevin is often unsuccessful in his attempts to fit in. The character is played by Paul Ready who has had roles in other popular shows such as Bodyguard, along with Richard Madden, The Terror and BBC's MotherFatherSon.

Paul Ready plays Kevin

Tanya Moodie as Meg

Meg joined the group of mums in season two of the comedy but quickly became the biggest character of them all. She's known for her honest views on others and partying a little too hard at times.

Meg is played by Tanya Moodie who has starred in other titles including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, A Discovery of Witches and The Street.

Tanya Moodie plays Meg in Motherland

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Anne is Amanda's sidekick, who often finds herself trying to fulfill Amanda's many demands. Anne is played by Philippa Dunne who has also starred in the hit comedy Derry Girls.

Phillipa Dunne plays Amanda's stooge, Anne

